Holsteen, Patricia Ann (Camp) June 3, 1932 - March 20, 2020 Mrs. Patricia Ann (Camp) Holsteen was welcomed home by her Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with her beloved husband, Verle Everett Holsteen, on March 20, 2020. Patricia (Patti) was born June 3, 1932, in Cortland NY, to Jacob and Dorothy (Blanding) Camp. Patti graduated in 1950 from Cortland High School before graduating from West Suburban Hospital as a registered nurse in 1953. Patti and Verle Holsteen were married on August 21, 1955. She continued her service as a nurse in a wide range of practice settings. Patti Holsteen was preceded in death by her husband, Verle; her parents; and sister, Jean (Camp) Lindholm. Patti is survived by daughter, Faith (Mark) Loretto; and sons, Stephen (Jane) Holsteen and David (Kerrin) Holsteen; grandchildren: Ben (Anna) Holsteen, Sarah Jane Holsteen, Michael Loretto (Sarah Williams), Adam (Beth) Loretto, Jake (Julie) Holsteen, and Kate (Justin) Layden; and great-grandchildren: Esther Holsteen, Jude Holsteen, Amelia Loretto, Eleanor Loretto, and James Layden; as well as her brother, David (Joyce) Camp; sisters-in-law, Bernita Holsteen, Muriel Holsteen, and Lucy Lindholm; and brothers-in-law, Donald Lindholm and Harold Street. A Private Visitation and Service was held at O'Connell Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 25, preceding Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A Worship Service and Celebration of Patti's Life will be held at a later date to be determined when gatherings are permitted. Memorials may be made to the Christian Community Homes and Services Foundation. O'Connell Family Funeral Home 520 11th St, Hudson, WI 54016 | (715) 386-3725
