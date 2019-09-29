Holmgren, James Allen

Holmgren, James Allen November 30, 1937 - September 26, 2019 Survived by wife, Judy; children: Deb, Valarie, Val, Sara, Kelly and Chris; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Katherine; and son, Jeff. To honor our father's request there will be No Service, and in lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department at 9111 Fremont Street, Omaha NE 68122

