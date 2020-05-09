Holmes, Randy K.

Holmes, Randy K. In Memory of Randy Holmes born May 4, 1947 to Roy and Opal Holmes in Norfolk, NE. He served his country as a war medic in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Creighton University and pursued a career as a pharmacist. Randy fathered two children and raised his family in Riverside CA. Randy was a beloved father, grandfather, friend, and animal lover. He is survived by his two children, Toby Holmes and Jeremy Holmes; grandchildren, Bryce, Andy, Jason, and Ty. He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and sister, Cheryl Samson. There will not be a Memorial Service. Randy wished to be scattered in his favorite place, the ocean. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests charitable donations to his favorite charities which include the ASPCA, Wounded Warriors and Open Door Mission. Condolences may be left on duganchapel.com. DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025 | (402) 721-2880

