Holmes, Patricia A. (Lincoln) Age 85 - December 15, 2019 Of Pacific Junction, IA. VISITATION is Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5-7pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:30am, both at Peterson Mortuary. Interment in the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials directed to The Red and Pat Holmes Scholarship Fund. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

