Holmes, Morgan F. September 15, 1936 - July 8, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Judith. Survived by children, Laura (Roger) Buddenberg, Andrew, Peter (Alison) and Jennifer (Brad) Chamness; brothers, Jack and Larry; grandchildren, Catherine, Claire (Brett), Scott, Allison, Gavin and Morgan. VISITATION Saturday, July 11 from 10am-12pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. PRIVATE INTERMENT following visitation at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICE following burial. The visitation and memorial Service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page for those unable to attend: https://www.facebook.com/WestlawnHillcrest/. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cornerstone Baptist Church (http://cornerstoneomaha.org/give.html) or Open Door Mission (https://www.opendoormission.org/give/). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

