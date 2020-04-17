Holmes, Donna LuDee May 29, 1933 - April 13, 2020 Donna, was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Louise Hammond; her loving husband, Harry J. Holmes. She is survived by her children, Robbie (Becky) Holmes of Glenwood, IA, and Cindy (John) Thompson of Papillion, NE; granddaughters, Kirstin and Bailey Thompson. Celebration of Life Service to take place at a later date. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

