Holmes, Donna Clare

Holmes, Donna Clare March 15, 1943 - April 6, 2020 Survived by husband, Terry Holmes; sons, Michael Holmes (Samantha Hughes) and Tim Holmes (Kirsten); granddaughter, Jen Holmes; grandsons, Garrett Holmes and Travis Holmes; and sister, Marcia Scott (Barry). FUNERAL SERVICES will be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Holmes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.