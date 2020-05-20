Holmberg, Benjamin Adam April 16, 1993 - May 15, 2020 Age 27, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Omaha. He was born in Omaha to Helene and Mark Holmberg. He graduated from Millard North High School in 2011 and he belonged to Temple Israel. Ben fought hard to achieve his goals, we loved him endlessly and he will be missed dearly. Ben is survived by his mother, Helene (Cary) Paulin; father, Mark (Cheryl) Holmberg; sisters, Andrea (Connor) Peery and Maria Macoubrie; and brother, Ethan Blair; grandmothers, Judith Kaiman and Bonnie Gardner; nephews, Brody and Bowen, and niece, Brynna. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Harry Holmberg and Herb Kaiman. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the family. Private Burial at Temple Israel Cemetery JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392
