Holly, Victor E., III

Holly, Victor E., III March 27, 1966 - November 12, 2019 Age 53. Victor was born to Victor Jr. and Brenda Holly in Fort Worth, TX. Victor proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years and graduated college from Bellevue University. He was a member of the Jefferson Cigar Society. Victor was preceded in death by his in-laws, Jim and Beverly Black. He leaves behind his wife, Kandi (Black) Holly; parents, Victor Jr. and Brenda Holly; daughters, Meaghan Boddie-Holly, Racheal (Parker) Holly-Kyle, and Gwen Holly; grandchildren, Isaac Holly-Kyle, Aiden Boddie, and Isabelle Kyle; brothers, Jason Holly, and Alan Holly; and sister, Veronica Holly-Carter. GATHERING of family and friends will be 1-3pm Saturday, November 30, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.