Holland, Sam L. October 8, 1936 - February 16, 2020 Born in Fairbury IL, preceded in death by wife, Priscilla, sister Donna Belle Bressner, and parents Harry and Sylvia Holland. Survived by children Nancy (Tim) Myers of California, Tim (Jonna), Tom (Sharon), Jeff (Mary), Robert (Ann), all of Omaha, NE; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four brothers and four sisters. He served as a Sergeant in the US Army, honorably discharged in 1962. VISITATION: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 1:30-2:30, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 2:30 at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, 2650 Farnam St. Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kountze Free Healing Clinic and Food Pantry would be appreciated. INTERMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

