Holland, Christina M. (Ryan) September 18, 1955 - August 6, 2019 Christina "Tina" Merri Holland of Omaha, age 63, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 6, 2019, in Cripple Creek, CO. Tina was born in Butte, MT, on September 18, 1955, to Dixie Naico (Ryan) and the late Edward M Ryan. Preceded in death by her sister, Shawn M. Ryan. Survived by husband, Mark Holland; son, Christopher Bessette (Emily); daughter, Angela Sing; and stepdaughter, Jessica Faust; grandsons: Alexander and Lucas Bessette, Colton and Caleb Sing, Noah Kovar, Joey Moseley, and James Faust; mother, Dixie Naico, and stepfather, Kenny Naico of Council Bluffs; sister, Valerie Ryan of Council Bluffs; brothers, Pat D Ryan (Mary) of Council Bluffs, and Kevin Ryan (Karen) of Omaha; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tina grew up in Council Bluffs and attended Lewis Central High School and graduated with an Associate in Science degree from Iowa Western in 1988. Tina started the small business accounting firm named Accounting Solutions and Resources Inc. Tina had a playful and gracious spirit and will be missed by all who knew her. VISITATION: 10am Saturday, August 17th, 2019, followed by the SERVICE at 11am, both at The Refuge Church, 634 Willow Ave, in Council Bluffs. Tina's brother Pat Ryan will lead the service. The family has asked that a donation to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy be made in lieu of flowers.

