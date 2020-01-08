Holeman, Rosemary Anne (Nelson) 1939 - 2020 Born in Chicago, IL Died at her home in Omaha at the age of 80. She is survived by a devoted husband of 51 years, Stephen Holeman, children, Tara (Erik) Kawasaki, VA; Kerry (Jonathan Schwanbeck) Holeman, MA; Matthew Holeman, Omaha; Stephanie Holeman, MD; and one grandson. She was preceded in death by her son, Zachary J. Holeman; her brother, CMSgt Paul J. Nelson; and parents Florence (McCabe) Nelson and Ole L. Nelson. Rosemary was a graduate of Holy Name High School (1957) and Duchesne College (1961). She later completed an MA in Pastoral Studies at Loyola University New Orleans (2006). Rosemary's hallmark in life was to befriend and support children, especially those with special needs, immigrants, and families in poverty. She was "Miss Rosemary" on Romper Room at WOW-TV in Omaha, where she honed a lifelong gift of caring for children, both her own and many others. She served in South Korea in 1962-63 with the American Red Cross in a troop support position commonly known as "donut dollies." She volunteered for the Red Cross both before and after that tour, for a total of 60 years of service. She tirelessly guided children as a leader in Camp Fire and Cub Scouts. She was an active volunteer with Madonna School, Holy Name parish, the Servants of Mary and St. Vincent de Paul Society. She received the Presidential Citation in 2014 from the American Red Cross Overseas Association (ARCOA). Rosemary's warm welcome was extended to refugees resettling in Omaha and she had fun co-founding the Rosemary Club for like-named ladies. She was an avid tennis and table tennis player who enjoyed competing in track and field events at the Nebraska Senior Games and National Games. She was a longtime member of the Nebraska Mineral and Gem society and the Audubon Society. SERVICES will be at Holy Name Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha, NE. A VISITATION will be held at 10:30am on Friday, January 10, 2020 with a FUNERAL MASS to follow at 11:30am. Refreshments will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Name Church or Holy Name's Society of St. Vincent de Paul. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
