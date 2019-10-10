Holder, Victoria M.

Holder, Victoria M. January 8, 1927 - October 7, 2019 Longtime Council Bluffs educator. VISITATION: Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 24pm, at Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11am, at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Refer to cutleroneill.com for full obituary. CUTLER-O'NEILL- MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs (712) 322-7779

