Holcombe, Jean January 8, 1934 - March 26, 2020 Age 86, of Omaha, died at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha due to complications with advanced Parkinson's disease. Jean was born to Andrew and Signe (Nelson) Pearson. She was raised in Minneapolis, the youngest of 7 siblings, all deceased. Jean married Rev. Thomas Holcombe, who served 4 Lutheran parishes in Nebraska: Lyons/Rosalie, Central City/Hordville, Hastings and Genoa. They were married 63 years. He survives. They had 2 children: Lisa (Gary) Choquette of Omaha and Larry (Charlene Mussatti) Holcombe of Hurley, WI; 3 grandsons, Benton and Nolan Choquette of Omaha, and Andrew (Kyla) Holcombe of Lakewood, CO; and 1 great-granddaugher, Lilja Holcombe. A memorial service will be held later. Memorials can be sent to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church.

