Holcomb, Randall Boyd Oct 14, 1947 - Jul 28, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Velva Holcomb. Survived by siblings, Dennis (Deborah) Holcomb and Patricia Clanton; nieces, Lisa Oliver, Jennifer Paige, Nancy Runyon, Mary Gleason; nephew, Greg Holcomb; and many great-nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 2pm at Kremer Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Josie Harper Hospice House. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.