Hojnacke, David W. February 11, 2002 - February 29, 2020 Preceded in death by grandfather, David T. Hojnacke; uncle, Michael A. Hojnacke; aunt, Laurie M. Erickson. Survived by parents, John and Melissa Hojnacke; brother, Shawn; sister, Haley; grandparents, Genevieve Hojnacke, William and Mary Erickson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Wake Service: March 7th, 6:30pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 5pm. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Nebraska or St. Jude Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Hojnacke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.