Hoiekvam, Richard A. June 2, 1939 - July 23, 2019 Dick was born to, and preceded in death by, parents Harold and Helen Hoiekvam; brother, Gregory Hoiekvam; and daughter, Misty Hoiekvam. Survived by his sister, Judy Fredrigill and her sons Jason Fredrigill and Sean Fredrigill; children, Peter Hoiekvam, Erik Hoiekvam; daughter-in-law, Amee Hoiekvam; and grandsons, Harrison Hoiekvam and Henry Hoiekvam. Dick had a long life, a great career and shared much of his time with his many, many friends. Friends, please join the family for a gathering/celebration on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6-9pm, at Elmwood Park Pavilion, 802 S. 60th Street, Omaha, NE.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.