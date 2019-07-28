Hoham, Robert A. Age 82 - July 26, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jimette Elizabeth (Burney) Hoham; children, Kate Gomez and Jeff (Tanya) Hoham; brother, Ronald Hoham; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren PRIVATE FAMILY INTERMENT: Tuesday, July 30, at Greenwood Memorial Park in Greenwood, NE. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, July 31, at 10:30am at Faith Presbyterian Church, 8100 Giles Rd. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Disease Research, Clarksburg, MD. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.