Hogsett, James Robert Sr. June 22, 1950 - February 9, 2020 James Robert Hogsett Sr., age 69, passed away on February 9, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1950 to the late Edward and Amy (Smith) Hogsett in Council Bluffs, IA. James graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and went on to earn a welding certificate from Iowa Western Community College. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor for 40 years. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, John Hogsett. He is survived by his son, James Hogsett Jr.; daughter, Ashley Jo Sullivan; step-sons, Jake and Tate Brandon; brother, David Hogsett (Kathy); and a host of other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Monday, February 17, from 5-7pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, February 18, at 1pm also at the Funeral Home. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

