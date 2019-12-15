Hogg, Robert W.

Hogg, Robert W. December 28, 1933 - December 13, 2019 Age 85, of Norfolk NE, formerly of Mead, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE with Military Honors, Saturday, December 21, at 10:30am at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment in Morningside Cemetery, Mead, NE. Memorials to Norfolk Veteran's Home, Norfolk. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

