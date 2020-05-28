Hogg, John

Hogg, John March 2, 1945 - May 24, 2020 John Anthony Hogg John was born in Los Angeles, California to John F. Hogg and Peggy Kennedy Hogg and was the oldest of 4 siblings. He married the love of his life, Frances Elizabeth Pickering. John spent the majority of his life in Omaha, NE, working as a Biomedical Engineer and director for Nebraska Methodist Health System. He spent countless hours volunteering by coaching youth soccer and with the Boy Scouts. John was a mentor, coach and friend to many. He enjoyed spending family time and golfing with his friends. He moved to New Mexico, where he continued his work in Biomedical engineering. He spent several years retired in New Mexico before moving to Colorado. He enjoyed traveling, taking nature walks, spending time with his family and continued volunteering with the Knights of Columbus throughout his retirement. John had an uncanny ability to make people feel instantly welcome. New friends quickly became lifelong friends. His smile and laugh could light up any room, a trait his grandchildren have all inherited. John is survived by his wife Frances; along with his daughter Kelly (Ken) Farrell and their son, Keegan; son John (Paula) and their children, Lincoln, Samuel, Joshua, Gabriel and Reagan; his brother Rodney (Annette); his sister Linda. He is proceeded in death by both of his parents; one brother, Robert; one son, Ken. Visitation Friday 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church Brighton, CO 80601. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Friday St. Augustine Catholic Church Brighton, CO 80601, with social distancing measures in place. Burial will be at Fort Logan National Cemetary 1 PM on Friday. Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S 13th Avenue Brighton, CO 80601

