Hoffmann, Harold "Woots" Age 83 Harold "Woots" Hoffmann Sr., of Hancock, IA, who passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Hoffmann of Hancock, IA; children: Monica (Patrick) Martin of Avoca, IA; Patricia Hoffmann of West Des Moines, IA; Harold Hoffmann, Jr. (Wendy) of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Marie McCarthy of Omaha, NE; Alice Mogensen of Hersher, IL. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Avoca. VISITATION: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 4-7pm, with a Wake Service and Rosary held at 7pm, all at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Avoca. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 N. Sawmill Dr., Avoca, IA | (712) 343-2453

