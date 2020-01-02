Hoffman, Harry A. September 9, 1943 - December 26, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Virginia M. Hoffman; and son, Douglas J. Hoffman. Survived by daughter, Renee Trapp (Mark); daughter-in-law, Kolleen Hoffman; six grandchildren; sisters, Theona Wilburn and Myrtle Gail Arrick; and brother, Edward Hoffman. VISITATION: Saturday, January 4th from 10am to 11am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S 118th St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Siena Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

