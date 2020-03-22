Hoffart, Ervin Henry Age 95 Needham, MA, formerly of Plainville and Lincoln, NE. Died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marian; daughter Peggy; son Philip; and 3 grandchildren. He was father of the late Marcia. To view his obituary or to send a note of condolence, please visit: www.eatonfuneralhomes.com

