Hofeldt, Ray R. September 11, 1927 - June 13, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Darleen; twin brother Roy; brother Fred. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Denny and Jana Hofeldt, and Ray and Renee Hofeldt; grandchildren: Kyle, Travis (Ashley), Clint; great-grandchildren, Kaskade and Keegan; sister-in-law Charleen Pyka; nieces; nephews; other family; friends. FUNERAL: Thursday, June 18th, 11am West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 10am. Interment: Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

