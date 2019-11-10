Hofeldt, Michael C.

Hofeldt, Michael C. July 2, 1951 - November 5, 2019 Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Bess. Survived by siblings, Frank (Lorayne), Patrick (Terri), and Kristine Kappius. Private Service to be held. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

