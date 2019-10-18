Hoevet, Dan Arthur January 27, 1939 - October 11, 2019 Dan Arthur Hoevet, age 80, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at CHI Bergan Mercy after a 5-month struggle with cancer and surgical complications. Dan was born near Crawford on January 27, 1939 to Arthur and Gladys (Leetch) Hoevet. Legally blind by age 6, Dan attended the Nebraska Institute for the Blind in Nebraska City (now NCECBVI). Upon graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He lettered in wrestling, and graduated with a degree in Economics. He then studied computer systems technology in Pittsburgh, PA. Dan moved to Omaha, and in 1965 began a long career at Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company as a computer programmer and data analyst. On June 26, 1971, Dan wed Mary Kay Downing at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. They made a home outside of Blair where they raised their twin sons Dan Jr. and Joseph. They divorced in 1993, and Dan relocated back to Omaha. Dan retired from regular employment in 1996 and volunteered in various organizations for the blind, such as the American Council for the Blind, and Share-A-Fare. He is survived by his children, Dan Jr. of Blair, and Joseph of Omaha; grandson, Daniel of Blair; brothers, Richard of Scottsbluff, Ray and Sheri of Casper, WY; sisters, Neoma and Ronald Clark, and Doris Rising, all of Alliance. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Beverly Ann and Betty Jo; sisters-in-law, Lorraine; brothers-in-law, Jack Rising, Blake Johnson, Marshall Baton; and nephew, Terry Rising. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, Oct. 21, at 3pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuary, 1010 N. 72nd St., in Omaha. A viewing will begin at 2pm. Interment at a later date in the Crawford Cemetery outside of Crawford, NE, along with a family gathering.
