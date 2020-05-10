Hoesing, Debra L.

Hoesing, Debra L. November 19, 1950 - May 4, 2020 Survived by sons: Jason Richmond, Kelly Hoesing, and Sean Hoesing; father, Darrell Pratt; siblings: David Pratt (Judy), Doug Pratt (Karen), and Dan Pratt (Vicki); special friends, Mary and Roger Dunkle; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Michael Hoesing; and mother, Dorris Pratt. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 3pm Saturday, May 16, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Hoesing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

