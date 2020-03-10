Hoerman, Vicky Lee August 12, 1948 - March 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Ardith and Waino Lampi; and sister, Penny Lampi. Survived by husband, Lowell D. Hoerman; daughters, Susan Martin (Jerry) and Debbie Vidlak (Paul); son, Mike Hoerman (Alicia); grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 12th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 13th, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

