Hoeft, Jeffrey R. February 3, 1984 - November 23, 2019 Purple Heart recipient. Survived by daughter, McKenna and her mother, Bridget; parents, Jackie Hoeft (Tom Mayhan) and Don Hoeft, Jr. (Ann Marie); brother, Joe; grandparents, Dinah and Don Downen and Don W. Hoeft, Sr.; special friend, Beca Debban; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, November 29th, 11am, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. ARMY and Millard American Legion Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

