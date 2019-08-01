Hoefs, Patricia Age 89 Mrs. Hoefs, of Valentine, passed away on July 26th in O'Neill. Survived by her husband Paul of Valentine, NE; sons: Paul Jr. of Arizona; John of Wood Lake, NE; Jim of Colorado; Mark of Valentine, NE; daughters: Sherry Cameron of Arizona; Mary Kay Mooney of Arizona; Jan Blaser-Upchurch of Arizona; Bonnie Rought of Colorado; Patrice Hoefs of Missouri. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 1st, at 10am at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 31, at 7pm at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines. SANDOZ CHAPEL OF THE PINES 90125 Hatchery Road, Valentine, NE 69201 | (402) 376-3557

