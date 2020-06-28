Hodgson, Fred A. October 3, 1936 - June 22, 2020 Survived by wife of 60 years, Mary Alice; sisters, Toddy Ann Manson and Nancy Cushion (Gene); sisters-in-law: Charlotte Young, Jovita Bramhall and Rita Covich; nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Mary Todd Hodgson; sister, Barbara Heaton and her husband, Richard; brothers-in-law: Cary Manson, Joseph Covich, Harold Young, Jr. and Frank Bramhall, Jr.; nephew, Greg Heaton; great-nephew, Dwight Beaton. Fred was a proud marine, a true patriot and a long-time bricklayer. His craftsmanship can be seen on many buildings in Omaha and Iowa. CELEBRATION OF LIFE at a later date. Memorials will be directed by the family or to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

