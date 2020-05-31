Hodges-Barker, Cheryl A.

Hodges-Barker, Cheryl A. July 12, 1959 - May 16, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by her mother Caletta Hodges. Survived by children: Russell (Amber) Barker III, Emmanuel (Janet) Cook, and Ashleigh Barker and partner Abram; grandchildren: Tasha, Trinity, Milania, Aurora, Russell, and Roosevelt; many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and her cherished cat, Kitty. Private Family Services. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Hodges-Barker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.