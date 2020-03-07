Hodgen, Betty Lee June 4, 1926 - March 4, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Lyle; granddaughter, Alexandria. Survived by children, Lee (Terri); Scott (Teresa); Lori (Tom) Zagozda; Suzy (Terry) Shannon; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 5-7pm, at the Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha, NE. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, March 9, 2020, 10:30am, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 8009 Q Street, Ralston, NE. Memorials to be directed by the family. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

