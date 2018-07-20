Hodd, Michael G. Mar 6, 1969 - Jul 4, 2018 No Services GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

SKNEZEVICH
SHARON KNEZEVICH

rest in peace

