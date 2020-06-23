Hockabout, Lena R.

Hockabout, Lena R. Age 48, of Battle Creek, NE. Lena passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Survivors include her husband, Tom Hockabout of Battle Creek; three daughters: Anna Hockabout, Emma Hockabout, Nora Hockabout; stepmother, Avis Rathje of Shelby; siblings, Roger (Jolene) Rathje of Shelby, Virginia (Douglas) Nelson of Spencer, and Nancy Rathje of Boise, ID. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Norfolk with Rev. Paul Hirsch and Rev. Jason Schulz officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on St. Paul's Lutheran Church's web page at www. stpls.com. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. VISITATION: 4-7pm Thursday, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation will also begin one hour prior to service time on Friday. The family requests that memorials be made to St. Paul's Lutheran School, 1010 Georgia Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701 or the Faith Regional Foundation Hope Fund, 2700 W Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com. Stonacek Funeral Chapel 1200 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701 | (402) 371-7676

