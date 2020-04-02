Hobza, Elden F. July 12, 1941 - March 31, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Helen Hobza. Survived by wife, Deanna J. "Dee"; daughters, Courtney Smiley (Robert) and Ashley Bunton (Evan); son, David Hobza (Lisa); nine grandchildren: Brittany, Alexa, Noelle, Addyson, Tye, Jace, Dade, Asher and Quinn; and sister, Jane Owen. Family FUNERAL MASS: Friday, April 3rd, St. John Vianney Catholic Church. INTERMENT: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or H.E.T.R.A. To view a video of the Funeral Service, visit our website and click on the service link in the obituary of Elden any time after 1pm. MEMORIAL SERVICES to be announced. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

