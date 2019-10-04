Hobza, Donald Victor

Hobza, Donald Victor April 14, 1937 - October 1, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Victor B. and Camilla M. (Rochford) Hobza; and son, Donald J. Hobza. Survived by son, James C. (Gene) Hobza; grandchildren, Mitchell Hobza Kaylin Hobza and Jessica Hobza; sisters, Mary Pat (Larry) Church and Jeannie Hobza. Member of Marine Corps League. VISITATION: Sunday, Oct. 6, from 5-7pm, followed by a VIGIL service at 7pm, at Crosby Colonial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Oct 7, at 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th Street, Omaha. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

