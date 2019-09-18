Hobbs, Joan C. "Jo"

Hobbs, Joan C. "Jo" June 20, 1933 - September 14, 2019 Joan "Jo" C. Hobbs, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on September 14, 2019. Born June 20, 1933, in Ft. Morgan, CO, to Lewis and Nellie (Galloway) Appleby. Joan was a member of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, where she was active in various activities, her book club, and P.E.O. Chapter FX. She dearly loved spending time with her family. Family members include her husband of 64 years, Donald; daughters, Susan (Kyle) Trygg, Omaha, NE; and Betsy (David) Harrison, London, England; son, Brian Hobbs, Lincoln; grandchildren: Maggie (Juan Manuel) Franco, Lugo, Spain; Isaac Harrison, London, England; Katherine Trygg (fianc� Jim Hossack, Bellevue, NE; Emily Trygg (fianc� Max Buettner) of Lincoln; great-grandchild, Luca Franco. Preceded in death by her parents, son, Timothy and sister Shirley. CELEBRATION OF JO'S LIFE: 11am Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 8300 E. Pointe Rd., Lincoln, NE 68506. Pastor Jeff Warrick officiating. No visitation/Cremation. Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225

