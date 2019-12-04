,

Hobbs, Gary L. April 16, 1944 - December 1, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Retired car salesman. Survived by wife, Diane; daughters, Stacy Rooker and Julie Delaney; son, Corey (Jeanne) Hobbs; six grandchildren; sister, Helen (Ralph) Hug; many brother and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. WAKE SERVICE: Thursday, 6pm, followed by visitation with the family until 8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, 10am, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 34th and 3rd Ave. Interment: Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, IA. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools, Corpus Christi Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

