Hobbs, Donald L. Age 87 Lincoln, NE. Passed away on September 26, 2019. Born on August 26, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to Zacheus and Alta (Fields) Hobbs. Don was an active member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, a founding member of the Babe Ruth Baseball program, serving as Coach, Secretary and eventually Director. He also coached for many years: American Legion baseball, City Recreation baseball, eventually becoming director of City Rec baseball. Don coached Lincoln's youth in other capacities as well. He was an alumni of Hastings College and UNL (Masters Degree). He had a 41 year career as a Teacher and Elementary School Principal in Lincoln. Don was a longtime member of Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel (LARSP), and a lifelong Husker fan. He was married to the love of his life, Joan C. (Appleby) Hobbs, for 64 years. Family members include daughters, Susan (Kyle) Trygg of Omaha, Betsy (David) Harrison of London, England; son Brian Hobbs of Lincoln; grandchildren: Katie (Jim) Hossack of Bellevue, Emily Trygg (fianc� Max Buettner) of Lincoln, Maggie (Juan Manuel) Franco of Lugo, Spain, and Isaac Harrison of London, England; and great-grandson Luca Franco of Lugo, Spain. Preceded in death by his wife Joan; son Tim; and sister Dora Wilson. CELEBRATION of Don's Life will be at 1:30pm Thursday, October 17, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 8300 East Pointe Rd., with Pastor Jeff Warrick officiating. Memorials to the Church. No Visitation/Cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225
