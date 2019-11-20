Hobbs, Carl Stacy Age 61 - November 16, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary, 50th & Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11am, also at the mortuary. Internment: Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - AMES CHAPEL 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.