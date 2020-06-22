Hoback, Dennis Dean August 10, 1944 - June 9, 2020 Dennis Dean Hoback was born on August 10, 1944 in Nebraska City, NE, the son of Lloyd Gail and Dorothy Dee (Garrison) Hoback. He lived in the Union, NE area his entire life. Dennis married Donna Marie Wiles on October 3, 1964 in Weeping Water, NE. He was a farmer and worked as a truck driver. Dennis also worked for Nehawka Co-Op in Mynard, NE and the Cass County Rural Water District #1. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Karen Mook. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Donna of Union; daughters, Debbie and husband John Marousek of Papillion NE, and Deanna and husband Philip Brink of Beaver Lake, NE; grandson, Brian Marousek; many other relatives and friends. Dennis died on June 9, 2020 at his home near Union at the age of 75 years, 9 months and 30 days. There will be No Viewing or Visitations. GRAVESIDE SERVICES for the Inurnment of Ashes will be at 11am Saturday, June 27, at East Union Cemetery near Union. Social distancing is recommended at the Service. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.marshallfuneral.com MARSHALL FUNERAL CHAPEL 1109 First Corso, Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-5331

Service information

Jun 27
Graveside
Saturday, June 27, 2020
11:00AM
East Union Cemetery
Hoback Road and 6th Avenue
Union, NE 68455
