Hlavac, Melvin D. April 29, 1937 - February 28, 2020 Melvin Hlavac, age 82, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Melvin was born on April 29, 1937 in Yankton, SD. He was passionate about his business, Mel's Hauling, which he owned for over 35 years. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Sharon; children, Tammy (Louis) Palmer, Thomas Hlavac, and Trent (Marilyn) Hlavac; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: will be held for Melvin at 1pm Friday, March 6, at the Omaha National Cemetery. To leave condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

