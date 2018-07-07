Hlavac, Beverly A. Oct 11, 1930 - Jun 24, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Rene Hlavac; daughter, Leigh; brother, Glenn. Survived by son, Randy Hlavac (Corey); daughter, DeAnn Nichelson; grandchildren: Anne Hlavac, Jeff Hlavac, Alicia Hlavac, and Byron Nichelson (Lára). VISITATION: Monday, July 9th from 10am to 2pm at the West Center Chapel, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at 12noon. Private Interment, Forest Lawn. Memorials to Project Harmony or Open Door Mission. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWOWAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

