Hiykel, Joseph William Sr. January 27, 1934 - November 6, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Fay and Marie Hiykel; sons, James and Joseph Jude Hiykel. Survived by his wife, Ardell Hiykel; children, Joseph (Anna) Hiykel, Jr., John Hiykel, Jeff Hiykel, Kristine (Martin) Ryan. VISITATION: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 5-7pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm, at Braman Mortuary (72nd St. Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10am, at St. Bernard Catholic Church (65 & Military Ave). Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

