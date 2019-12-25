Hitt, Karen (Allen) October 18, 1942 - December 19, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, William "Jack" and Marguerite Allen; brother, Jerry Allen; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Allen. Survived by husband, Charles; daughters: Debra, and Kathy (Duane) Wesemann; grandchildren: Matthew, Nick, and Jennifer Wesemann; and great-grandson, Connor Wesemann. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary 108th St Chapel. SERVICES: 10:30am Friday, December 27, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St., Omaha. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park Omaha. Memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church, or Alzheimer's Association. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

