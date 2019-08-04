Hitch, Gina L. July 31, 2019 Age 57, of Omaha, NE. Survived by husband, Steve Hitch; parents, Jack and Mary Ann Wyscarver; sister, Sandy (Rob) Valeika; brothers: Jack (Jan) Wyscarver, Andy Wyscarver, and Mark (Ge) Wyscarver, and their families. Gina was preceded in death by brother, John (Becki) Wyscarver. Gina was an artist, a musician, and a dreamer. She wished she could save every furry and feathered creature. Gina believed dogs are much better people than the average human. She wants the world to be more honest, caring, and ethical. She is a beautiful soul who wants to be part of the world and not own or control it. Gina treasured family, friends, and wildlife. MEMORIAL GATHERING on Friday, August 23rd at Lake Zorinsky, time to be determined. Details later. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's research. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

