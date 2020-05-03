Hislop, John E. December 16, 1952 - April 27, 2020 Age 67. Survived by wife, Betty J. Hislop; children, Janelle (Nathan) Norton, Jolene Hislop, Jonathan Hislop; grandchildren, Natalie and Nathan Norton; brothers, Jim (Jackie) and Joe (Kathy) Hislop and a host of other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by Edward & Mary Hislop and sister, Ruth Ann Hislop. VISITATION: Monday, May 4, 4-7pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE. Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Omaha, NE. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - www.RoederMortuary.com 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

To plant a tree in memory of John Hislop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.