Hipsher, Tyler Jeffrey February 11, 1986 - April 29, 2020 Age 34. A loving husband, a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, and so much more to so many. Tyler went home to be with his Savior on Wednesday April 29th in Omaha, NE. Tyler leaves behind his wife, Bonnie who was the love of his life. When Tyler married Bonnie, he gained a new family who loved Tyler like a son, brother, and uncle of their own. Tyler and Bonnie were excitedly expecting their first child in November. Nobody doubted the fact that Bonnie and Tyler's child would have the best and most fun Father of all. Tyler was a generous, loving, honest, and sincere man who put a smile on the faces of everyone he touched. He built his own business from nothing and was successful because he outworked everyone else and had a sense of responsibility that few have. In addition to his wife, Tyler is survived by his parents, Bill and Kim Hipsher; two brothers, Bill Hipsher Jr. wife, Katie, and Jason Hipsher; a sister, Emily Pewett husband, Kenny; a father and mother-in-law, Randy and Diana Gottsch; sister-in-law, Katrina Knott; brother-in-law, Richard Gottsch; and countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins from both Tyler's and Bonnie's families. Tyler touched more people than he will ever know. He was taken too early but enjoyed every minute of life like nobody else. Tyler was, and always will be, loved and missed. There will be an Open VISITATION held on May 6th, at Community Bible Church 9001 Q Street Omaha Nebraska from 6-8pm. All COVID restrictions will be followed. Please be prepared for a possible wait and practice social distancing. A Private Visitation for family only will be on May 6th from 4-6pm and will also follow COVID restrictions. Tyler's Funeral Service will be at Community Bible Church on Thursday May 7th at 10:30am. Unfortunately, due to COVID, this will be for family members only. For those who cannot attend in person a live stream of the services will be shared atwww.TylerHipsher.com. Via Zoom. A link to a Memorial Fund set up by Tyler's Family and Friends to assist with educational costs for the child that they are expecting in November can also be found at www.TylerHipsher.com. Go Fund Me Page. Soon COVID will pass and at that time, a celebration of Tyler's life will be held allowing all of Tyler's friends and family to come together at one time. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.